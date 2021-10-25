A container fire broke out on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off the coast of British Columbia on Saturday.

Footage shows flames and smoke rising from the MV Zim Kingston, which is anchored several kilometers off the southern coast of Vancouver Island.

According to Reuters, 16 crew members were evacuated from the ship, while five remained on board to fight the fire.

Canadian Coast Guard officials have since confirmed that the blaze was smoldering and under control within less than 24 hours.

