Woman tries to fight off carjacker brazenly stealing BMW

CCTV captures a woman fighting off a carjacker who brazenly attempted to steal her car off her drive.

Elaine Roscoe, 54, had only stopped outside her Moston, Manchester home for a matter of seconds before she was "wrestling" with a robber over her car key.

Offenders were filmed swooping in on Elaine's BMW m235i as she picked up her belongings from the front passenger seat.

The accounts assistant was seen being approached by the thieves who demanded her keys.

She screams for her partner who comes rushing out but seconds later, the carjackers drive off in the BMW.

