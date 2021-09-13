Two police K9s shot by a carjacking suspect during a law enforcement pursuit in Florida are recovering, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) said.

The suspect, named as 21-year-old Shedrick Singleton Jr, was hiding in Deltona woodlands when he opened fire on the dogs “in two shootings over the course of about two hours,” the VSO said.

One dog named Ax, sustained a gunshot to the side of his face while another K9, Endo, was shot in the paw and the chin.

Deputies were hunting the suspect after he allegedly held a gun up to a Lyft drivers head before stealing his vehicle.