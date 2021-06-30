Shocking footage shows a Carling Lorry burst into flames on the M62, causing a 13-mile traffic jam on Tuesday afternoon.

It remains unclear how the vehicle caught fire, but the incident left hundreds of football fans frustrated as tailbacks led to them missing England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany.

Many took to social media to complain of the queues that added hours onto their journeys, while some shared photos of their efforts to watch that match from either inside their cars or on the motorway layby.

The westbound M62 carriageway only fully re-opened at 1am on Wednesday.