Caroline Flack’s former fiancé calls photographers ‘w******' as he enters court to face trial

Caroline Flack's former fiancé Andrew Brady calls photographers ‘w******’ as he enters court to face trial.

Mr Brady arrived at Sheffield Crown Court to face trial for charges of harassing journalist Dan Wootton and shouted "you're the reason she is dead, you have blood on your hands too" as he entered.

Flack took her own life in February 2020, weeks before she had been due to stand trial over allegations she had assaulted boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here