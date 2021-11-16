A senior Conservative MP and a journalist have accused Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, of inappropriately touching them.

Caroline Nokes, who is the chair of the parliamentary women and equalities committee, said he forcefully smacked her on the backside at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

Ms Nokes made her allegation during a Sky News cross-party discussion with other female MPs about how to confront violence against women.

Mr Johnson declined to comment to Sky News, other than to say he has “no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all”.

