Carrie Johnson, wife to prime minister Boris, has said at a pride event on Tuesday that he is "completely committed" to protecting and extending LGBT rights. Speaking during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Ms Johnson said: "Many of you here tonight have helped play a part in the journey our party has taken on gay rights ... and I want you all to know that we now have a prime minister who is completely committed to protecting those gains and extending these further." She also added that Mr Johnson wore a pink stetson during a parade as London mayor.