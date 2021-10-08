A cat hoarder has been arrested for animal cruelty after Florida police responded to reports of about a dozen felines living in “deplorable conditions,” local law enforcement said.

Footage released by Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows “insect infestations, faeces, urine, and trash everywhere,”.

Kitchen counters are riddled with insects and rubbish.

Animal services had previously seized three cats with injuries including malnourishment, upper respiratory infections, swollen eyes and paralysis from Luuly Quang's home

The skeletal remains of an animal were also found, they said.

Detectives arrested Quang on three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.