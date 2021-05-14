A cat managed to successfully jump from the fifth-floor window of a burning apartment in Chicago on Thursday, landing on solid ground completely unharmed. The feline’s leap of faith, which caused onlookers to gasp in horror, was captured on video by a member of the Chicago Fire Department as they worked to tackle the blaze. The cat was able to clear a wall and land on all fours on the grass before running away. Fire department spokesperson confirmed the mog suffered no injuries and hid under his car “until she felt better”.