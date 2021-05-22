A prayer service was held on Saturday at Manchester Cathedral, during which the names were read out of the 22 people who died in the suicide attack on May 22 2017.

The service was led by Manchester Cathedral’s Dean Rogers Govender with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham in attendance, lighting a candle in remembrance.

Church bells will toll on Saturday night to remember those murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack on the fourth anniversary of the bombing.

Four years ago thousands of children and parents had enjoyed an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.