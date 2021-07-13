Eid preparations are beginning in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, as footage shows sacrificial cattle being lowered by crane from their rooftop barns.

The three-day festival sees goats, cows, bulls and camels sacrificed as part of religious celebrations and the buying of animals for slaughter from temporary markets is a spectacle witnessed by families each year.

For the last decade, Syed Ejaz Hassan has raised calves to adulthood on the rooftop of his family home in Karachi and as the cattle are lowered ahead of this year’s Eid, crowds of people gather to chant slogans and praise.