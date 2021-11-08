A man who was injured while caving in the Brecon Beacons has been rescued after a mission that lasted over two days.

Cheering and applause can be heard in footage shared of the moment he was pulled to safety and taken away by a waiting ambulance.

Officials have confirmed the man has multiple injuries but was said to be in good spirits, having been rescued from the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system in Wales after an operation that took more than 53 hours and 250 rescue personnel.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.