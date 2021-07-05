CCTV footage shows the impact of a massive blast at a Thai factory on nearby properties. The first black-and-white clip appears to show the bright flash of the explosion and two buildings’ glass doors shattering as a loud bang can be heard. The second clip shows the blast shaking the front gate of the same properties.

The explosion, which occurred at around 3am on Monday local time at a foam and plastic pallet factory on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital Bangkok, killed at least one person and injured 29 others. Thousands were evacuated amid fears of toxic fumes.