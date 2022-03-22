Jurors shown CCTV footage of terror suspect’s journey to murder MP Sir David Amess

Jurors at Sir David Amess’ murder trial have been shown CCTV footage of the suspect’s journey prior to the fatal stabbing.

Ali Harbri Ali, 26, can be seen walking for two-and-a-half hours from his home in north London to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

On 15 October, 2021, Ali tells the veteran MP’s aide: “I don’t think I’ll take too long” before heading into his appointment.

Jurors previously heard that Ali had spent years hatching his plot, and settled on Mr Amess.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.