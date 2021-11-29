CCTV footage shows teenagers doing handstands at level crossing

Network Rail has warned the railway is “not a photo opportunity” after CCTV footage was released showing two teenage girls doing handstands at a level crossing.

The incident happened in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, on a stretch of track used by trains travelling at up to 80mph.

Police said the girls showed a “blatant disregard for their own safety and others” and the incident “could’ve ended in tragic consequences for them, as well as their friends and family.”

