CCTV shows man filling petrol can before setting estranged wife's home on fire

CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows a man filling up a petrol can before he travelled to his estranged wife’s home and set it on fire.

Damion Simmons, 45, was found guilty of murdering Denise Keane-Simmons at a trial in the Old Bailey on Tuesday (31 August) and is currently awaiting sentencing.

The court heard how Simmons poured the petrol into the letterbox of Ms Keane-Simmons’ home, before using a piece of wood to break into the property and start a fire. A post-mortem examination found her cause of death to be from severe burns and smoke inhalation.