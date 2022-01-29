CCTV footage shows last moments of man shot dead in Belfast

Police hunting gunmen who shot a man dead in west Belfast have released CCTV footage that shows the killers arriving at the scene.

Mark Hall was murdered on 18 December 2021, soon after walking through the St James’s area towards his family home at Rodney Drive.

“Mark Hall was shot dead in a barbaric gun attack,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said, appealing for information.

“Two gunmen fired shots through the front window of his family home. Mark was critically wounded, and sadly later died in hospital.”

