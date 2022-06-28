Ukraine shopping mall attack caught on CCTV in nearby Kremenchuk park

CCTV from a park close to a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian mall shows how intense the blast was.

In harrowing footage, people can be seen running for cover as debris land in a green space in the central city of Kremenchuk.

At least 18 people died in the attack on the mall, with 60 per cent of the building destroyed by the strike, according to government officials.

The location of the video has been verified by matching buildings and roads to satellite and file imagery by the Guardian.

