CCTV footage shows the dramatic moment a car smashes into a police station lobby in Maryland.

The attack happened after the driver called the Havre de Grace Police Department and threatened to kill an officer, police said on Twitter. When officers located the man’s vehicle, he tried to run them over. He then drove off and rammed his car through the front doors of the police station. The man was tased and arrested after he got out of his car and tried to attack officers.

No one was injured, but the building sustained “severe damage,” the police department tweeted.