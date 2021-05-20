CCTV footage released by the Israeli military shows a Palestinian woman it says is armed with an assault rifle walking towards Israeli soldiers near a West Bank settlement before being shot dead.

A veiled figure can be seen walking across an intersection in the short black-and-white video.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said the woman “started shooting while advancing towards IDF troops and civilians,” according to the Associated Press.

“Two IDF soldiers fired towards her and neutralised her,” the statement added.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the woman died after being shot by Israeli troops.