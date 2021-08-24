Newly released CCTV shows some of the last moments of murdered newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, who were shot to death at a Utah campsite last week.

The footage, taken in Woody’s Tavern in Moab, pictures the semi-regulars chatting and hanging out with friends.

The bodies of the women, aged 38 and 24, were discovered by a friend after they’d been missing several days – and after they’d allegedly told friends and family that a “creepy” man was camping near them in the La Sal mountains.

FBI and state authorities have been called in to help local officers with the investigation.