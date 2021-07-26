CDC warns of untreatable superbug outbreak at DC nursing home

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that a dangerous and untreatable superbug has been found at a nursing home in the DC area.

Healthcare facilities in the area are told to be on high alert to the drug-resistant bug.

“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, CDC’s Dr Meghan Lyman has said.

A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications, which the CDC classified as outbreaks of the bug.