The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has advised unvaccinated people to refrain from travelling this labour day weekend after a surge of the highly contagious delta Covid-19 variant cases.

Several states, including Washington, Mississippi and Florida have hit record levels of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations.

Walensky recommends spending the long weekend outdoors with other vaccinated family members, and "masking up" if you're near unvaccinated people.

Dr. Walensky said: "The vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in closed indoor settings.

"Masks are not forever, but they are for now."