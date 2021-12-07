A chainsaw-wielding man threatened a group of partygoers celebrating an 18th birthday in Queensland, lunging at them with the dangerous power tool.

Shocking footage shows the man starting and revving the saw - attempting to threaten the teenagers - after “sparking a disturbance” earlier in the evening.

He is then filmed spitting abuse and racial slurs at the group, who refused to back down.

Instead, they fought back and surrounded the 26-year-old’s white car, before he drove off.

Police have since arrested the would-be attacker and charged him with “going armed to cause fear”.

