UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday declared himself a “fiscal Conservative” in an interview with GB News.

Presenter Andrew Neil asked: “Beyond the pandemic, are you a One Nation conservative, are you a big Government Conservative like the prime minister or are you a small government, fiscal Conservative?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Of course I’m a fiscal Conservative, Andrew, because as we talked about it’s not my money, it’s other people’s money and I take my responsibility to that very seriously.”

It points to a divide within the Conservative party between those wanting to balance the books and those more relaxed about public spending.