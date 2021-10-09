Footage from Sky News shows the moment a newborn baby was rescued by the RNLI after surviving a nine-hour journey across the Channel made by a group of migrants on Saturday.

The newborn girl, named Ayyan and wrapped in a blanket, was handed to a police officer on the shore in Dungeness, Kent, after making the treacherous journey.

The baby girl’s mother said Ayyan was doing well and that she was pleased to arrive in Britain, prepared to risk her own safety and that of her child for ‘the best life’.