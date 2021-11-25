Channel tragedy emphasises dangers of migrant crossings, says minister

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster confirmed Priti Patel will speak to her French counterpart, Gerald Darmanin, this morning about the next steps the two countries can take to halt small boats crossing the Channel.

Mr Foster said his “heart goes out in terms of those who have lost their lives yesterday and their loved ones”.

“The real sad part of this is those who organised that boat yesterday would have just viewed these people, 27 at least who passed away, as just a profit-making opportunity,” he added.

