Charity launches legal challenge against government over Rwanda asylum plan

Volunteer-led charity Care4Calais are taking the government to court over the Rwanda asylum plan, which will send asylum seekers arriving into the UK to Rwanda for processing and resettlement.

Care4Calais believe the scheme is a breach of the UK’s legal obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Refugee Convention, and are launching their legal challenge on these grounds.

The plan, enacted by Home Secretary Priti Patel, is initially targeted towards small boat male migrant crossings in the English channel, with the first deportation flights set for 6 June 2022.

