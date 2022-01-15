Prince Charles ignores question about Andrew during Scotland visit

The Prince of Wales ignored a reporter's question about his brother the Duke of York during a trip to the northeast of Scotland.

Prince Charles refused to comment on his brother Andrew being stripped of his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and patronages.

The prince was filmed ignoring the question during an engagement in Scotland to view the devastation caused by Storm Arwen in late November.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the 61-year-old will face a civil case in the US over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17.

