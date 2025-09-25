A council meeting in Florida erupted over calls to rename a road for assasinated political commentator Charlie Kirk.

On Tuesday (23 September) Lake County Commission considered a proposal, which ultimately got unanimous approval, to rename a stretch of road as the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway.

One resident said he believed it would “be more suitable” to have a memorial instead for a deputy who was killed in an ambush in 2024, with the local describing him as a “brave American hero”

“How dare you use that deputy’s name for your petty, bull**** political argument,” Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini, who proposed the name change, said. “You’re a disgusting person,” he added.