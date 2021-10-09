West Midlands Police have released dramatic dashcam footage of a reckless driver leading officers on a high-speed chase in Birmingham.

Thomas Cahill, 42, was wanted for a string of violent offences at the time, including burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

He can be seen driving the wrong way up residential streets and along footpaths, weaving dangerously between traffic as he tried to evade police on 22 August last year.

Cahill vehicle was eventually halted having shed a tyre and he was arrested shortly after following a brief foot chase.

He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.