One person has died, four are missing and several are injured following an explosion at a German industrial park for chemical companies.

The blast - which has since been declared an “extreme threat” by authorities - happened at 9.40am local time (7.40am GMT) in the northwestern city of Leverkusen.

A fire at a fuel depot, an industrial park for chemical companies including Bayer and Lanxess, was caused by the explosion.

Residents are being advised to remain inside their homes, with doors and windows closed while Currenta measure the air around the site for possible toxic gas.