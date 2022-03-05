Chernihiv houses burn after reported Russian bombs and crash of shot down Russian aircraft

Chernihiv houses were reportedly set on fire by bombs and the crash of a shot-down Russian military aircraft, according to local media in Ukraine.

One local resident who witnessed the event said: “I was on the street, looked up and saw how it was flying down. Thanks God all are alive. All is good,” he added.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the pilot was captured.

Several houses were burned down when the plane crashed into residential area.

