Researchers from the University of Bristol have carried out radiation mapping inside the damaged Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in order to create 3D models of the facility and the distribution of radiation in the infamous site. Working with Ukrainian engineers, the team used sensors and robotic systems to identify how severe the risks of radiation are on the plant.

Professor Tom Scott, lead researcher, said: “We’re so pleased to have successfully demonstrated a capability that is both useful for Chornobyl decommissioning but also for legacy nuclear sites in the UK and elsewhere in the world.”