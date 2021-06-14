This video shows a Chicago man’s 365th jump into Lake Michigan, after he performed the feat every day for a year. Dan O’Conor was cheered on by a crowd of onlookers for reaching the milestone. The bus driver first jumped into the lake as a way of relieving stress during the pandemic, the Associated Press reported, and it soon became a daily ritual, come rain or shine. In the winter, O’Conor had to smash through ice to force a way into the freezing water. He once found about 20 scrapes and cuts on his body after one such jump.