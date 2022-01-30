Chicago trains drive over flaming tracks to combat freezing temperatures

Train tracks in Chicago are being lit on fire to prevent delays in freezing temperatures.

Footage shared by Metra, a railway operator in the city, shows a number of trains driving over the flames.

The method of lighting tracks on fire is regularly used to help avoid them from freezing during cold winter months when the temperature drops below -1C.

Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis has previously revealed that the flames actually come from gas-fed heaters that run alongside the rails to keep them warm.

