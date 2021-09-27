A sleeping boy was grazed by a stray bullet on Sunday (26 September) morning as two cars exchanged gunfire on the street outside his home, according to police.

The child suffered a graze wound to the side of his head and was taken to hospital. He is the latest in a growing list of children to be injured or killed by stray bullets this year in the Minnesota city.

A man who was standing on the street was also grazed by a bullet, local media reported.