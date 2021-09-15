A 12-year-old boy led police on a high-speed pursuit after stealing a vehicle in New Mexico.

Deputies received several calls of a reckless driver around noon on Sunday, before discovering the 12-year-old driving an SUV.

Dashcam footage captured the child recklessly swerving over roads, narrowly missing oncoming vehicles.

“The SUV was driven by a juvenile who was running people off the road driving recklessly,” Doña Ana County Sheriff Sergent Dason Allen said.

Allen said the juvenile stopped in a parking lot and picked up three other younger boys before dropping them off in another location.

The 12-year-old driver was arrested and remains in custody.