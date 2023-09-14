Heroic bystander jumps into fast-flowing river to rescue child being swept away

This is the moment a heroic bystander jumps into a fast-flowing river to rescue a young girl who fell in and got swept away.

The seven-year-old girl accidentally fell into the river in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, China forcing the hero to leap from the bank into the water.

A video shows the man swimming toward the girl who appears to be face down in the water floating in the current.

Eventually, he manages to grab her and bring her back to the shore.

Helpful onlookers attend to the child once she is out of the water.

No injuries were reported.