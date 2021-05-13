Crossbench peer Lord Lebedev has used his maiden speech to pledge to take action to deliver more healthy food to vulnerable people, and address the “surge in hunger” during the Covid pandemic. Making his speech in the House of Lords on Wednesday, the journalist and campaigner, who is a major shareholder in The Independent and owns sister title the Evening Standard, said: “We are a rich country and children should not be going to school hungry. He went on to claim that “poor health and nutrition” is one reason why Britain had one of the worst Covid-19 death tolls.