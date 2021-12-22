‘Hope beat fear’: Chile elects youngest ever president

Former leftist student leader Gabriel Boric will be under to fulfill his promises to remake Chile after the millennial politician scored a historic victory in the country's presidential runoff election.

Boric spent months traversing up and down Chile vowing to bring a youth-led form of inclusive government to attack nagging poverty and inequality.

The bold promise paid off. With 56% of the votes, Boric on Sunday handily defeated his opponent, far right lawmaker José Antonio Kast, by more than 10 points and at age 35 was elected Chile's youngest modern president.

