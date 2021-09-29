Plumes of smoke fill the air after a large fire broke out at a food processing factory in Chile.

Flames were seen raging while plumes of black smoke spread metres into the air.

The presence of burning plastic containers prompted a response by multiple fire departments.

Crews are seen battling the blaze from the ground after being called in to help control the flames.

Local authorities said the burning of disused wooden bins near the Agrozzi food plant had gotten “out of control”.

According to La Tercera, there were no injuries.