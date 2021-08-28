Chile’s biggest Indigenous group, CAM, has formally declared war on all industrialist groups.This comes as a Constitutional Convention is adjusting Chile’s constitution to incorporate Indigenous representation, which is currently subsumed under the category of the Chilean nation.The decision to amend was a result of the October 2020 vote, which saw four out of five citizens in favor of a new political constitution.The Arauco Malleco Coordinating Committee, CAM as per its acronym in Spanish, have also stood against the participation of Mapuche organizations in the ongoing constituent process.The CAM claims indigenous autonomy achieved by territorial fighting against logging companies.