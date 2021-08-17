More than 2,000 children in Chile, most from low-income families, have lost one or both parents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the death of their 40-year-old mother due to Covid, the three children of the Fabrega family in Valparaiso have been suffering from depression and severe anxiety.

One of the daughters tells Al Jazeera that the children have received no professional psychological help to deal with the trauma. The family’s income has disappeared.

“For the government, we’re invisible,” the 20-year-old says.

Chile’s congress is currently discussing a long-term pension for orphans.