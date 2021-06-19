Shocking CCTV footage has emerged of the moments when two children, a brother and sister aged five and ten, get caught in the middle of a shooting in broad daylight in the Bronxborough of New York city. The video footage shows a masked gunman attempting to shoot a 24 year old man in red. The two children are caught between the two and just inches away from where the bullets can be seen impacting the floor. The man in red is believed to be a gang member and the shooting is thought to be gang related.