Chilling footage captures the moment an 87-year-old woman watches on in horror as a burglar creeps around her room.

The elderly victim - who had previously suffered a stroke - was unable to speak or move as Dean Lennox, 40, broke into her sheltered accommodation. He stole stealing rings and cash from the room.

But, thanks to motion-activated cameras installed in the flat, Lennox was arrested within hours of the burglary and police were able to recover all of the stolen items.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Exeter Crown Court on June 21.