Supporters of two Canadians detained in China marked the men’s 1,000th day of imprisonment with a march in Ottawa on 5 September.

Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested separately in China in December 2018. It came shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei, in Vancouver on a US extradition request. Her case is still making its way through Canadian courts.

The two men went on trial in March. Spavor was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 11 years in prison, while Kovrig is still awaiting his verdict.