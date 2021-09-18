A house was aggressively shaken by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake, shocking footage captured.

Three people were confirmed dead and 60 others were sent to hospital after the earthquake jolted Luxian County of Luzhou City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Among those hospitalised, three were seriously injured, according to the city’s emergency management bureau.

Footage from inside a house captured the entire room shaking, forcing items to fall on the floor.

Electricity in most of the houses in the town was suspended as China Earthquake Administration dispatched a work team to guide on-site disaster relief work.