Earthquake in China kills two and collapses many homes

An earthquake in China’s Sichuan province has left two people dead and collapsed many homes in the region, state media has reported.

Rescue work was underway after the magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) in Luxian county at approximately 4.30am on Thursday (16 September).

In the above video, you can see rescue workers in the area working hard trying to clear rubble from streets and clean up after the tremor which tends to plague western China.