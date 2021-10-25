Two people have been confirmed dead, and seven others were injured after an explosion occurred Sunday morning in Wafangdian in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, according to local authorities.

The accident took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. at a residential building in Wafangdian, which is under the jurisdiction of Dalian City.

The fire has been extinguished, and the search and rescue work has been completed with all the injured being sent to the hospital.

The cause of the blast is being investigated.

